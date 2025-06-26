Modi's Global South Diplomacy: A Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a significant diplomatic endeavor, embarking on a five-nation tour next week aimed at attending the BRICS summit in Brazil. This initiative seeks to bolster India's relations with four other countries, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Modi is expected to engage in discussions with leaders from Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia, focusing on enhancing diplomatic ties. A key highlight of the trip is the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, scheduled for July 6 and 7, where Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will meet other emerging economies.

The summit is poised to address issues pertinent to the Global South, with India advocating for united efforts against terrorism and towards sustainable governance. Notable is the absence of China's and Russia's heads, yet Modi's meetings promise to strengthen multi-lateral relationships and address global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)