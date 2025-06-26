Left Menu

Modi's Global South Diplomacy: A Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a five-nation tour, attending the BRICS summit in Brazil and visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia. The tour aims to enhance India’s ties with these nations, focusing on diplomacy, terrorism challenges, and cooperation for sustainable governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:51 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a significant diplomatic endeavor, embarking on a five-nation tour next week aimed at attending the BRICS summit in Brazil. This initiative seeks to bolster India's relations with four other countries, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Modi is expected to engage in discussions with leaders from Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia, focusing on enhancing diplomatic ties. A key highlight of the trip is the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, scheduled for July 6 and 7, where Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will meet other emerging economies.

The summit is poised to address issues pertinent to the Global South, with India advocating for united efforts against terrorism and towards sustainable governance. Notable is the absence of China's and Russia's heads, yet Modi's meetings promise to strengthen multi-lateral relationships and address global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

