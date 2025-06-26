U.S. Considers Cutting Funds For Global War Crimes Programs
The White House may terminate funding for nearly two dozen global war crimes accountability programs. This recommendation by the Office of Management and Budget includes efforts in Ukraine, Myanmar, and Syria. The State Department has the option to appeal, but securing continued support appears uncertain.
The White House is contemplating ending financial support for nearly two dozen programs aimed at global war crimes accountability, according to sources and documents reviewed by Reuters. Efforts in countries like Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine are under threat.
This recommendation, originating from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is not final. It allows the State Department to challenge the decision. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his aides could advocate for the preservation of key programs.
Supporters argue these initiatives are essential for documenting atrocities amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict, but the administration's shifting priorities reflect a potential deprioritization of global human rights advocacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
