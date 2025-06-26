Left Menu

U.S. Considers Cutting Funds For Global War Crimes Programs

The White House may terminate funding for nearly two dozen global war crimes accountability programs. This recommendation by the Office of Management and Budget includes efforts in Ukraine, Myanmar, and Syria. The State Department has the option to appeal, but securing continued support appears uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:34 IST
U.S. Considers Cutting Funds For Global War Crimes Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House is contemplating ending financial support for nearly two dozen programs aimed at global war crimes accountability, according to sources and documents reviewed by Reuters. Efforts in countries like Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine are under threat.

This recommendation, originating from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is not final. It allows the State Department to challenge the decision. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his aides could advocate for the preservation of key programs.

Supporters argue these initiatives are essential for documenting atrocities amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict, but the administration's shifting priorities reflect a potential deprioritization of global human rights advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025