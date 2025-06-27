Left Menu

Khamenei's Bold Defiance: A New Era of Tensions with the US and Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US and Israel following recent conflicts. He minimized the impact of recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, emphasizing Iran's retaliatory capabilities. While a ceasefire has been negotiated, tensions remain, with ongoing discussions and potential future attacks highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:16 IST
In a bold and defiant address, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the United States and Israel against further provocations following recent military confrontations. He described Iran's recent strike on a US air base in Qatar as a symbolic victory, framing it as a 'slap to America's face.'

The speech, aired on Iranian state television, marked Khamenei's first public appearance since a ceasefire agreement with Israel was brokered. Despite his dismissive tone regarding US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, international observers, including the UN nuclear watchdog, have reported significant damage to the sites.

As tensions simmer, the potential for further conflict looms large, raising questions about Iran's nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, partial normalcy returns to Iran with the reopening of airspace and resumption of daily life, although the shadow of war continues to cast a pall over the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

