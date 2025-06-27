U.S. Pushes Fresh Trade Deal Outline to EU

The United States has submitted a fresh trade agreement proposal to the European Commission, according to officials on Thursday. The proposal, described as an 'outline' with a couple of points, was relayed during the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

This development takes place under the looming pressure of a deadline set for July 9 by U.S. President Donald Trump, which seeks to finalize a deal and prevent increased U.S. tariffs.

EU leaders are currently deliberating on the proposal. The aim is to navigate the complexities of transatlantic trade relations as the deadline approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)