Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Fresh Trade Deal Outline to EU

The United States has presented a new trade agreement proposal to the European Commission. The proposal, described as an outline with a few points, was shared amidst a summit of EU leaders in Brussels. This move comes ahead of a July 9 deadline set by President Trump to avoid raising tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-06-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 01:49 IST
U.S. Pushes Fresh Trade Deal Outline to EU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The United States has submitted a fresh trade agreement proposal to the European Commission, according to officials on Thursday. The proposal, described as an 'outline' with a couple of points, was relayed during the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

This development takes place under the looming pressure of a deadline set for July 9 by U.S. President Donald Trump, which seeks to finalize a deal and prevent increased U.S. tariffs.

EU leaders are currently deliberating on the proposal. The aim is to navigate the complexities of transatlantic trade relations as the deadline approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025