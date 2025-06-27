U.S. Pushes Fresh Trade Deal Outline to EU
The United States has presented a new trade agreement proposal to the European Commission. The proposal, described as an outline with a few points, was shared amidst a summit of EU leaders in Brussels. This move comes ahead of a July 9 deadline set by President Trump to avoid raising tariffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-06-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 01:49 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The United States has submitted a fresh trade agreement proposal to the European Commission, according to officials on Thursday. The proposal, described as an 'outline' with a couple of points, was relayed during the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.
This development takes place under the looming pressure of a deadline set for July 9 by U.S. President Donald Trump, which seeks to finalize a deal and prevent increased U.S. tariffs.
EU leaders are currently deliberating on the proposal. The aim is to navigate the complexities of transatlantic trade relations as the deadline approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Skips Canada's G7 Summit
Meeting on sidelines of G7 Summit will offer India, Canada an important opportunity to exchange views on bilateral, global issues: MEA.
G7 Summit: Bridging EU and US Sanctions on Russia
G7 Summit: Aligning Sanctions and Support for Ukraine
G7 Summit to Address EU-U.S. Sanctions Alignment Against Russia