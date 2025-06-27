Political Showdown: Retaliatory Tax Proposal Threatens U.S. Budget Legislation
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Republicans to remove a controversial 'retaliatory tax' targeting foreign investors from their budget proposal, amid Congress's struggle with healthcare provisions. The tax, part of a bill likely to increase the national debt significantly, faces bipartisan criticism. Senate Republicans are revising the bill before upcoming deadlines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 02:27 IST
In a heated political standoff, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called on Republicans to remove a 'retaliatory tax' proposal from their comprehensive budget legislation.
The tax has raised concerns in financial circles, with potential disruptions to markets already uneasy about recent tariff plans by President Donald Trump.
As negotiations stall over healthcare cuts exceeding $250 billion, the procedural battles in Congress continue, with significant implications for the U.S. economy's future health.
