Political Showdown: Retaliatory Tax Proposal Threatens U.S. Budget Legislation

In a heated political standoff, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called on Republicans to remove a 'retaliatory tax' proposal from their comprehensive budget legislation.

The tax has raised concerns in financial circles, with potential disruptions to markets already uneasy about recent tariff plans by President Donald Trump.

As negotiations stall over healthcare cuts exceeding $250 billion, the procedural battles in Congress continue, with significant implications for the U.S. economy's future health.