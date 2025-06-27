Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Cuts to Global War Crimes Accountability Programs

The White House plans to terminate funding for global war crimes accountability programs. This recommendation, not yet final, allows the State Department to appeal. Programs in Ukraine, Myanmar, and Syria face termination, which could hinder efforts to address atrocities in these regions. Critics warn of deprioritizing human rights globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 02:46 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Cuts to Global War Crimes Accountability Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House is under scrutiny for recommending the cessation of U.S. funding for nearly two dozen global war crimes accountability programs, including those in Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine. The Office of Management and Budget made this recommendation on Wednesday, sparking potential challenges from the State Department.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his aides are expected to respond to the OMB with their recommendations on which programs should continue. Programs in other countries, including Iraq, Nepal, and Colombia, are also at risk. However, there is speculation that the Secretary may not advocate strongly for many of these programs.

Critics suggest that the termination of these programs could signal a shift away from global human rights advocacy. This move follows a pattern of foreign aid cutbacks under President Donald Trump's administration. The proposed cuts would affect key initiatives like Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, hindering efforts to document war crimes amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025