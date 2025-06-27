Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Cuts to Global War Crimes Accountability Programs

The White House is under scrutiny for recommending the cessation of U.S. funding for nearly two dozen global war crimes accountability programs, including those in Myanmar, Syria, and Ukraine. The Office of Management and Budget made this recommendation on Wednesday, sparking potential challenges from the State Department.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his aides are expected to respond to the OMB with their recommendations on which programs should continue. Programs in other countries, including Iraq, Nepal, and Colombia, are also at risk. However, there is speculation that the Secretary may not advocate strongly for many of these programs.

Critics suggest that the termination of these programs could signal a shift away from global human rights advocacy. This move follows a pattern of foreign aid cutbacks under President Donald Trump's administration. The proposed cuts would affect key initiatives like Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, hindering efforts to document war crimes amid ongoing conflict.

