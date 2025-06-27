EU Leaders Face Crossroads: U.S. Trade Deal or Prolonged Negotiations?

At a pivotal summit in Brussels, European Union leaders deliberated on new trade proposals from the United States, amid warnings from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about looming tariffs. A deadline approaches as the bloc struggles to achieve a unified stance before U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff ultimatum hits car and pharmaceutical exporters after July 9.

The urgency of securing a U.S.-EU trade agreement revealed divisions among member states, with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocating for expedience over complexity. France's Emmanuel Macron, while aiming for pragmatism, cautioned against unbalanced terms, emphasizing Europe's readiness for strong countermeasures should inequitable conditions persist.

While leaders pondered potential accords, the specter of stringent U.S. tariffs casts a shadow. Meanwhile, strategic discussions venture beyond bilateral trade with aspirations for enhanced Asia-Pacific cooperation and navigating ongoing geopolitical challenges involving Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)