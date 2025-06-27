Left Menu

Rath Yatra Row: Suvendu Adhikari Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Digha Visit

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari derided West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for labeling Digha's Jagannath temple a 'tourist spot,' claiming Puri as the real Dham. Amid the controversy, Banerjee praised Digha's temple as a pilgrimage site ahead of the Rath Yatra, anticipated to draw thousands of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:21 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her visit to the Jagannath temple in Digha. Adhikari described the temple as a 'tourist spot,' insisting that Puri in Odisha is the authentic Dham of Lord Jagannath.

Adhikari emphasized that the Rath Yatra would attract immense participation, mirroring the massive turnout during the controversial Ram Navami celebrations. He stated, 'At least 10,000 big processions of Rath Yatra will take place across West Bengal, involving around 50 lakh Hindus.'

In contrast, Mamata Banerjee highlighted the significance of the Digha temple, announcing the start of the Rath Yatra from there. She assured that preparations were in place for the event, set to draw thousands, including herself. The temple has been contentious due to its naming, sparking objections from various groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

