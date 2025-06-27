Left Menu

Constitution Controversy: Congress and RSS Clash Over Preamble Words

The Congress has accused the RSS of a persistent conspiracy to dismantle the Constitution by advocating for the removal of 'socialist' and 'secular' from the Preamble. The RSS, asserting these words were added during the Emergency, revives a divisive debate over constitutional values in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:05 IST
Constitution Controversy: Congress and RSS Clash Over Preamble Words
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, the Congress party has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to undermine the Constitution by advocating for a review of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble. The Congress claims this move is part of a longstanding conspiracy to dismantle Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision for a just and inclusive India.

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks at an event prompted the accusations, where he argued that these terms were added during the Emergency and questioned their relevance in modern India. In response, Congress highlighted its historic opposition to the RSS-BJP ideology, emphasizing the continued threats to constitutional values.

The discussion brings to light enduring tensions between India's political ideologies, with the Congress pledging to remain a steadfast defender of the Constitution's current form, despite RSS arguments suggesting a revision could better reflect contemporary socio-political realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025