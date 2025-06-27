Constitution Controversy: Congress and RSS Clash Over Preamble Words

In a heated exchange, the Congress party has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to undermine the Constitution by advocating for a review of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble. The Congress claims this move is part of a longstanding conspiracy to dismantle Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision for a just and inclusive India.

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks at an event prompted the accusations, where he argued that these terms were added during the Emergency and questioned their relevance in modern India. In response, Congress highlighted its historic opposition to the RSS-BJP ideology, emphasizing the continued threats to constitutional values.

The discussion brings to light enduring tensions between India's political ideologies, with the Congress pledging to remain a steadfast defender of the Constitution's current form, despite RSS arguments suggesting a revision could better reflect contemporary socio-political realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)