Kanhaiya Kumar Confirms Tejashwi Yadav as CM Face in Upcoming Bihar Polls

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar emphasized that Tejashwi Yadav will be the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face in the Bihar Assembly polls. He highlighted the coalition's issue-centric campaign and criticized the BJP's strategy. The Mahagathbandhan aims for a unity approach where all parties contest equally on seats, prioritizing collective responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:06 IST
Kanhaiya Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar confirmed that Tejashwi Yadav will spearhead the Mahagathbandhan as its chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Kumar criticized attempts to divert the poll narrative from core issues like unemployment and education by focusing on the CM candidacy.

He accused the BJP of a strategy to undermine coalition partners and emphasized that the Mahagathbandhan will contest jointly to reflect a unified front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

