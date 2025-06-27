Kanhaiya Kumar Confirms Tejashwi Yadav as CM Face in Upcoming Bihar Polls

In a recent statement, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar confirmed that Tejashwi Yadav will spearhead the Mahagathbandhan as its chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Kumar criticized attempts to divert the poll narrative from core issues like unemployment and education by focusing on the CM candidacy.

He accused the BJP of a strategy to undermine coalition partners and emphasized that the Mahagathbandhan will contest jointly to reflect a unified front.

(With inputs from agencies.)