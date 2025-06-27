Shakeup in China's Military Leadership Amid Anti-Corruption Purge

The expulsion of Miao Hua, a senior military official, from China's Central Military Commission marks a significant chapter in the nation's ongoing anti-corruption campaign. China's top legislature sanctioned this removal amid allegations of 'serious violations of discipline.' The move underscores President Xi Jinping's intensified crackdown on corruption within the military ranks.

Miao Hua, formerly the political ideology chief of the People's Liberation Army, was under investigation since November. His ousting aligns with the broader anti-corruption purge affecting more than a dozen PLA generals and several defense industry executives. Notably, his likeness has vanished from the Chinese defense ministry's website, indicating his fall from grace.

Meanwhile, He Weidong, another high-ranking military official and close ally to Xi, has not been seen since March. His unexplained absence from pivotal public events has sparked rumors of possible detainment, echoing the fates of two former defense ministers embroiled in corruption scandals. The Defense Ministry maintains He's photograph, yet remains silent on his whereabouts.

