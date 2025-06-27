Left Menu

BJP Sets Stage for New Leadership as State Election Officers Appointed

The BJP is advancing its internal organizational elections by appointing state election officers for Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Union ministers and a former minister will oversee the selection of state presidents and national council members, aiming to conclude the process that began with a membership drive in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:34 IST
BJP Sets Stage for New Leadership as State Election Officers Appointed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed 'state election officers' to supervise its internal elections across three major states: Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. These appointments entrust significant responsibilities to Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Harsh Malhotra, and former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Their new roles involve steering the election process for state presidents and national council members, as confirmed by K Laxman, the national returning officer for the party's organizational elections. This strategic move is part of a broader effort to finalize the party's organizational elections, which would ultimately lead to electing a new national president, succeeding the incumbent J P Nadda.

With the BJP needing to complete elections in at least 19 out of 37 organizational states, the appointment of state election officers is pivotal. Despite progress in 14 states, leadership positions remain open in key regions like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The national president's term, extended due to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ties into this ongoing electoral process initiated with a membership campaign last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025