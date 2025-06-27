Return to Roots: Ex-Ministers Rejoin Congress in J&K

In a notable political move, two former ministers from Jammu and Kashmir have rejoined the Congress party after leaving it for Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). This development unfolded on Friday, marking a significant realignment in the political landscape of the region.

Taj Mohiuddin and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, who previously left Congress in August 2022 to join Azad, have returned to the fold. Their reentry was warmly welcomed at the Congress office by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Naseer Hussain and other senior leaders.

Mohiuddin, failing to secure a victory as an independent candidate after quitting the DPAP, and Saroori, who left after being denied a candidacy, underscore the shifting allegiances and complex political strategies at play in Jammu and Kashmir.