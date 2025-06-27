Left Menu

Return to Roots: Ex-Ministers Rejoin Congress in J&K

Two former Jammu and Kashmir ministers, Taj Mohiuddin and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, have returned to the Congress party after a brief period with Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). The return marks a significant political shift in the region, highlighting internal party dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political move, two former ministers from Jammu and Kashmir have rejoined the Congress party after leaving it for Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). This development unfolded on Friday, marking a significant realignment in the political landscape of the region.

Taj Mohiuddin and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, who previously left Congress in August 2022 to join Azad, have returned to the fold. Their reentry was warmly welcomed at the Congress office by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Naseer Hussain and other senior leaders.

Mohiuddin, failing to secure a victory as an independent candidate after quitting the DPAP, and Saroori, who left after being denied a candidacy, underscore the shifting allegiances and complex political strategies at play in Jammu and Kashmir.

