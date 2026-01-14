Protest Erupts as Municipal Employees Rally Against Threats from Congress Leader

On Wednesday, employees from the Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council held a demonstration demanding action against Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, who allegedly threatened Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda.

Employees claim the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee convener berated Amrutha Gowda over the phone following the removal of his unauthorized banner from a local site reportedly causing traffic accidents.

In response to these alleged threats, Shidlaghatta CMC employees protested, gaining significant support from the town's residents, while political leaders called for Gowda's arrest under stringent laws.

