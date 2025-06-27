Akhilesh Yadav Condemns BJP's Alleged Caste Politics in UP

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has strongly criticized the BJP following an assault on a non-Brahmin religious storyteller and his team.

Blaming the BJP for sowing division along caste lines, Yadav alleged that outsiders with strategic surnames are being planted to disrupt social harmony in Uttar Pradesh.

In a rallying cry, Yadav called for unity among marginalized communities and addressed the need for social change, denouncing the attack as contrary to India's cultural values.

(With inputs from agencies.)