Akhilesh Yadav Condemns BJP's Alleged Caste Politics in UP
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP over an alleged conspiracy to divide Uttar Pradesh along caste lines, following an assault on a religious storyteller. Condemning the violence, Yadav rallied support from marginalized communities, emphasizing the need for social harmony and change in societal mindset.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:06 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has strongly criticized the BJP following an assault on a non-Brahmin religious storyteller and his team.
Blaming the BJP for sowing division along caste lines, Yadav alleged that outsiders with strategic surnames are being planted to disrupt social harmony in Uttar Pradesh.
In a rallying cry, Yadav called for unity among marginalized communities and addressed the need for social change, denouncing the attack as contrary to India's cultural values.
