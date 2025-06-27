Starmer's Welfare U-Turn: Balancing Act in British Politics

In a strategic reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to political pressures on Friday by modifying his government's proposed welfare reforms. The center-left administration faced significant opposition from within its ranks, particularly concerning changes to disability benefits, prompting Starmer to amend the proposed legislation in a bid to stave off potential defeat in Parliament.

The original bill aimed to tighten eligibility for key disability benefits, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of individuals with long-term physical or mental health conditions. While the government argued the changes would encourage employment and reduce welfare spending, many Labour lawmakers expressed concerns about the financial impact on vulnerable citizens, with some threatening to rebel against the party line.

Despite achieving consensus with some party members through compromise, opposition remains. Critics, including several influential Labour figures, argue the concessions do not go far enough to protect future claimants. As Starmer navigates these challenges, his leadership faces scrutiny amidst sliding poll ratings and the ascent of opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)