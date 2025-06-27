Left Menu

Starmer's Welfare U-Turn: Balancing Act in British Politics

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced political pressure over planned welfare reforms. The government made concessions to avoid a defeat in Parliament, particularly concerning disability benefits. Despite some opposition, the move was seen as positive, though criticisms remain about the reforms' impact on future claimants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:14 IST
Starmer's Welfare U-Turn: Balancing Act in British Politics
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to political pressures on Friday by modifying his government's proposed welfare reforms. The center-left administration faced significant opposition from within its ranks, particularly concerning changes to disability benefits, prompting Starmer to amend the proposed legislation in a bid to stave off potential defeat in Parliament.

The original bill aimed to tighten eligibility for key disability benefits, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of individuals with long-term physical or mental health conditions. While the government argued the changes would encourage employment and reduce welfare spending, many Labour lawmakers expressed concerns about the financial impact on vulnerable citizens, with some threatening to rebel against the party line.

Despite achieving consensus with some party members through compromise, opposition remains. Critics, including several influential Labour figures, argue the concessions do not go far enough to protect future claimants. As Starmer navigates these challenges, his leadership faces scrutiny amidst sliding poll ratings and the ascent of opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025