Tejashwi Yadav: The Unchallenged Face of Bihar's Mahagathbandhan

The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar stands united behind Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar announced on Friday. The coalition is committed to tackling public issues, despite rivals trying to divert focus by raking up leadership debates.

Kumar accused the BJP of plotting to replace the current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with one of their own, following their standard strategy of gradually overpowering regional allies. He emphasized that the public's issues concerning unemployment, education, and health are more crucial than who leads.

As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, the Mahagathbandhan gears up to contest all 243 seats as a united front. Kumar remains confident of a majority win, asserting that the larger RJD will naturally lead the government, given its significant seat count and leadership role within the alliance.