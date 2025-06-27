Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav: The Unchallenged Face of Bihar's Mahagathbandhan

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar confirms that Tejashwi Yadav is the undisputed CM candidate for Bihar's Mahagathbandhan. Kumar highlights the alliance's unity and strategic approach amid BJP's alleged plans to seize control. The primary focus remains on addressing key public issues, not individual leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:13 IST
Tejashwi Yadav: The Unchallenged Face of Bihar's Mahagathbandhan
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar stands united behind Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar announced on Friday. The coalition is committed to tackling public issues, despite rivals trying to divert focus by raking up leadership debates.

Kumar accused the BJP of plotting to replace the current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with one of their own, following their standard strategy of gradually overpowering regional allies. He emphasized that the public's issues concerning unemployment, education, and health are more crucial than who leads.

As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, the Mahagathbandhan gears up to contest all 243 seats as a united front. Kumar remains confident of a majority win, asserting that the larger RJD will naturally lead the government, given its significant seat count and leadership role within the alliance.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025