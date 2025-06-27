Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Investors Eye Key Inflation Data

U.S. stock index futures are climbing as investors anticipate key inflation data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are set for record highs with expectations rising for a dovish Federal Reserve policy. Economic indicators support the possibility of a rate cut, and trade discussions with China reinforce market optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures surged, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq poised to hit record highs. Investors await critical inflation data amid prospects of a dovish Federal Reserve policy shift this year.

The May Personal Consumption Expenditure data, crucial for gauging U.S. inflation and guiding Fed policy, is scheduled for release. President Trump's tariff policies, alongside potential changes in Fed leadership, are influencing investor sentiment.

Economic data releases this week, including lower-than-expected GDP and high jobless claims, bolster arguments for a rate cut. Adding optimism, the U.S. reached an agreement with China on fast-tracking rare earth exports, while market analysts await further comments from Fed officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

