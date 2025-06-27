Left Menu

India's Stance Against Omission Sparks Debate at SCO

India refused to sign the joint statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting as it failed to mention the Pahalgam terror attack. Congress criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, demanding answers for the oversight, highlighting claims of international support for Pakistan despite evidence of their involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:02 IST
India's Stance Against Omission Sparks Debate at SCO
Congress leader Shama Mohamed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, India declined to endorse the joint statement at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China, citing the absence of any mention concerning the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Congress leader Shama Mohamed criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to clarify why the attack wasn't referenced, despite India attributing responsibility to Pakistan.

According to Mohamed, India's foreign policy, which the government claims has reached new heights, faces scrutiny as the global community seemingly stands by Pakistan without condemning the attack. Mohamed expressed this sentiment, pointing out mentions of resistance in Balochistan, but a glaring omission of the Pahalgam incident that resulted in 26 fatalities.

Minister Jaishankar defended the decision, aligning with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's stance against signing. Singh argued that the essence of the SCO is to address terrorism, yet a member nation's objection prevented any anti-terrorism reference. Consequently, India's stance is seen as a call for the global community to hold perpetrators accountable and prioritize regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025