India's Stance Against Omission Sparks Debate at SCO
India refused to sign the joint statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting as it failed to mention the Pahalgam terror attack. Congress criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, demanding answers for the oversight, highlighting claims of international support for Pakistan despite evidence of their involvement.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, India declined to endorse the joint statement at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China, citing the absence of any mention concerning the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Congress leader Shama Mohamed criticized External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to clarify why the attack wasn't referenced, despite India attributing responsibility to Pakistan.
According to Mohamed, India's foreign policy, which the government claims has reached new heights, faces scrutiny as the global community seemingly stands by Pakistan without condemning the attack. Mohamed expressed this sentiment, pointing out mentions of resistance in Balochistan, but a glaring omission of the Pahalgam incident that resulted in 26 fatalities.
Minister Jaishankar defended the decision, aligning with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's stance against signing. Singh argued that the essence of the SCO is to address terrorism, yet a member nation's objection prevented any anti-terrorism reference. Consequently, India's stance is seen as a call for the global community to hold perpetrators accountable and prioritize regional security and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
S Jaishankar Criticizes Outsider Intervention in Middle East Conflict
Expressed profound condolences, offered fullest support in this hour of grief: S Jaishankar to foreign counterparts on Ahmedabad air crash.
Rajnath Singh to Mark International Yoga Day with Armed Forces in Udhampur
Diplomatic Corps and S Jaishankar Unite for International Yoga Day Celebration
Rajnath Singh Releases 'Wings to Our Hopes' Volume II at Rashtrapati Bhavan