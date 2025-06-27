Left Menu

Supreme Court Restricts Judges' Power on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court has restricted the power of federal judges by limiting their ability to grant broad legal relief. This decision impacts President Trump's birthright citizenship policy, prompting lower courts to reevaluate nationwide injunctions blocking the policy, citing the 14th Amendment's interpretation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a ruling that limits the power of federal judges to grant broad legal relief, directly impacting a legal challenge against former President Donald Trump's policy on birthright citizenship.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices sided with the Trump administration, narrowing nationwide injunctions from federal judges in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington state. The policy, which seeks to deny citizenship to certain U.S.-born children, now requires further judicial examination before implementation.

The case revolved around the interpretation of the 14th Amendment. Argumentation highlighted that the amendment traditionally grants citizenship to anyone born on American soil. While public opinion remains divided, this decision marks another significant point in ongoing debates about immigration and presidential authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

