Putin Signals New Peace Talks Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's readiness to engage in a new round of peace talks with Ukraine, with Istanbul as a potential location. Despite significant differences in previous proposals, Putin emphasized the importance of continued dialogue. He also mentioned Russia's willingness to return the bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:34 IST
President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia is prepared to enter a new phase of peace negotiations with Ukraine, highlighting Istanbul as a possible venue. However, the specifics regarding the timing and location remain undecided.

Putin acknowledged the substantial differences between their earlier proposals but expressed optimism that ongoing discussions could bridge these gaps and lead to a resolution.

During a press briefing in Minsk, Putin confirmed that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators maintain constant communication, and stated Russia's willingness to return the bodies of 3,000 more Ukrainian soldiers.

