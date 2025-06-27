Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel's air force launched intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah assets. A nearby apartment in Nabatieh was mistakenly hit, killing one and wounding 11. The Israeli military blamed Hezbollah for storing weapons near residential areas, while Lebanese officials condemned the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nabatieh | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:40 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pronounced escalation, Israel's air force conducted robust airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Friday. The Israeli military asserted that its operation focused on demolishing underground Hezbollah installations.

However, the conflict took a tragic turn when an apartment building in Nabatieh was struck, resulting in one fatality and injuries to eleven others, according to Lebanon's state news service. While Israel's army denied targeting civilians, blaming Hezbollah for placing armaments in residential locales, Lebanese officials rebuked the assault, labeling it a ceasefire violation.

Lebanon's president and prime minister decried the airstrikes, emphasizing their breach of the US-brokered ceasefire deal which ended the Israel-Hezbollah war. The incident underscores the simmering tension and the delicate balance of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025