Left Menu

Political Reshuffle in Puducherry: Ministers and MLAs Step Down

Puducherry's political landscape faces significant changes as Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, along with three nominated legislators, resigns. Kumar will continue as BJP MLA, citing directives from Prime Minister Modi. The coalition government now awaits BJP high command's decision on future positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:47 IST
Political Reshuffle in Puducherry: Ministers and MLAs Step Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political shift, Puducherry's Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar has resigned from his ministerial position, opting to continue as a BJP MLA.

This move follows a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Kumar hinting at future roles within the BJP, including a potential candidacy for the state-level committee president.

Simultaneously, three nominated legislators stepped down, further altering the state's governance structure. The region now eagerly anticipates a directive from the BJP high command regarding upcoming appointments and the election scheduled for June 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025