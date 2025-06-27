Political Reshuffle in Puducherry: Ministers and MLAs Step Down
Puducherry's political landscape faces significant changes as Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, along with three nominated legislators, resigns. Kumar will continue as BJP MLA, citing directives from Prime Minister Modi. The coalition government now awaits BJP high command's decision on future positions.
In a surprising political shift, Puducherry's Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar has resigned from his ministerial position, opting to continue as a BJP MLA.
This move follows a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Kumar hinting at future roles within the BJP, including a potential candidacy for the state-level committee president.
Simultaneously, three nominated legislators stepped down, further altering the state's governance structure. The region now eagerly anticipates a directive from the BJP high command regarding upcoming appointments and the election scheduled for June 30.
