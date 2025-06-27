Political Reshuffle in Puducherry: Ministers and MLAs Step Down

In a surprising political shift, Puducherry's Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar has resigned from his ministerial position, opting to continue as a BJP MLA.

This move follows a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Kumar hinting at future roles within the BJP, including a potential candidacy for the state-level committee president.

Simultaneously, three nominated legislators stepped down, further altering the state's governance structure. The region now eagerly anticipates a directive from the BJP high command regarding upcoming appointments and the election scheduled for June 30.

