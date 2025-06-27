Left Menu

Debate Over Secular and Socialist Preamble: RSS Critique Sparks Political Storm

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's call to debate the inclusion of 'secular' and 'socialist' in India's Preamble has ignited a political controversy. The Congress and opposition criticize this as an attack on the Constitution, while some defend it as restoring its original spirit. The matter has sparked intense discussions on constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:59 IST
Debate Over Secular and Socialist Preamble: RSS Critique Sparks Political Storm
Dattatreya Hosabale
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, has triggered a political controversy with his recent remarks on the Preamble of India's Constitution. Hosabale advocated for a national debate on retaining the words 'secular' and 'socialist.' The terms, introduced during the Emergency (1975-77), have now become the focal point of a political debate.

Leading the opposition's charge, the Congress has labeled the move as 'political opportunism' and an assault on the Constitution's soul. Union Minister Jitendra Singh defended Hosabale, arguing that the inclusion of these words does not reflect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's original draft of the Constitution. Debate ensues over the RSS's intentions, perceived by opponents as an attempt to undermine India's constitutional framework.

Hosabale emphasized that his proposal aims to restore the Constitution's 'original spirit,' allegedly distorted by Congress's Emergency-era policies. Meanwhile, left-wing parties have voiced concerns about a threat to the republic's foundational principles. This developing issue underscores ongoing tensions over India's constitutional values and their interpretation in modern times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

