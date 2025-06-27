Left Menu

Trump Calls for Lower Rates from Fed Chairman Powell

President Donald Trump expressed on Friday his desire for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, suggesting it would boost borrowing affordability. He noted that a lack of understanding of economic changes might be hindering Powell's decision-making, as stated during a White House news conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:54 IST
Trump Calls for Lower Rates from Fed Chairman Powell

President Donald Trump on Friday urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to reduce interest rates, stating it would significantly enhance borrowing affordability. During a White House news conference, Trump said, "The only problem we have is we have a Fed guy that doesn't understand what's happening."

Trump emphasized that lowering the rates could lead to cheaper borrowing costs, which could be beneficial for the economy. He explained that Powell's actions could stem from a lack of understanding of the current economic climate.

The President's remarks underscore ongoing tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy strategy and its impact on economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025