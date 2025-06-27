Trump Teases Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at progress in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Though specific details remain undisclosed, Trump expressed optimism about the situation's outcome during a briefing at the White House.
In a surprising announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that developments may soon bring a resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This follows a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Trump described as hopeful regarding regional stability.
During a White House briefing, Trump shared limited details but remained optimistic about a potential breakthrough. "We're working on that one," Trump said, hinting at diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.
Despite his reticence on specifics, Trump mentioned Putin's expressed willingness to assist with other geopolitical issues, further fueling speculation that new diplomatic channels are opening. As global attention remains fixed on the situation, all eyes are on the White House for concrete updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
