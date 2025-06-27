Left Menu

Trump Teases Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at progress in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Though specific details remain undisclosed, Trump expressed optimism about the situation's outcome during a briefing at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:25 IST
Trump Teases Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that developments may soon bring a resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This follows a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Trump described as hopeful regarding regional stability.

During a White House briefing, Trump shared limited details but remained optimistic about a potential breakthrough. "We're working on that one," Trump said, hinting at diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

Despite his reticence on specifics, Trump mentioned Putin's expressed willingness to assist with other geopolitical issues, further fueling speculation that new diplomatic channels are opening. As global attention remains fixed on the situation, all eyes are on the White House for concrete updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025