U.S. Ends TPS for Haitians Amid Controversy

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for 521,000 Haitians, a continuation of the Trump administration's rigorous immigration policies. This decision coincides with a series of actions targeting TPS for various nationality groups, stirring debates on humanitarian grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:48 IST
In a significant move, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has declared the end of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over half a million Haitians. This comes as part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to revoke legal protections for migrants in the country.

This decision aligns with President Trump's stated goal of intensifying immigration enforcement, both legal and illegal, during his early days in office. Earlier this year, Noem initiated the termination of TPS for numerous Venezuelans, Afghans, and Cameroonians, with the Supreme Court recently affirming the administration's authority to proceed with these actions.

TPS, established by Congress in 1990, offers refuge to individuals whose countries are struck by extraordinary circumstances. Despite assertions that conditions in Haiti have improved, many critics highlight ongoing instability and violence, challenging the administration's decision to cease the status.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

