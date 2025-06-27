Trump Considers Bombing Iran Over Nuclear Enrichment Concerns
President Donald Trump stated he might bomb Iran again if the country continues uranium enrichment, which is troubling the U.S. He supports inspections of bombed nuclear sites by international agencies to verify the destruction, as geopolitical tensions with Iran escalate following a recent attack on a U.S. base.
In a bold declaration on Friday, President Donald Trump indicated his willingness to consider bombing Iran again if Tehran pursues uranium enrichment to levels that raise alarm in the United States. Trump voiced his support for international inspections of Iran's nuclear sites, claiming they were effectively obliterated in previous attacks.
Speaking at a White House press briefing, the President addressed retaliatory comments by Iran's Supreme Leader and emphasized the need to verify the condition of the bombed sites through respected international agencies such as the IAEA. Trump dismissed doubts about the extent of destruction, standing firm on the action already taken.
Despite these assertions, tensions continue to simmer with Iran's recent legislative actions threatening to suspend international inspections. While no formal meetings are planned, Trump hinted that dialogue remains possible, as he believes Iran is reevaluating its nuclear ambitions post-bombings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- nuclear
- enrichment
- bombing
- inspections
- IAEA
- U.S.base
- nuclear sites
ALSO READ
Israel has struck at heart of Iran's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz: Israeli PM Netanyahu.
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Israel targeted Iran's main enrichment facility, nuclear scientists and ballistic missile programme, reports AP.
International Atomic Energy Agency confirms Israel struck Iran's nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz, reports AP.
Enhanced Inspections Ordered for Air India's Boeing 787 After Tragic Crash
Iran's Enrichment Setback: A Blow to Nuclear Ambitions