Historic U.S.-Mediated Peace Deal Sparks Hope in Congo-Rwanda Conflict

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement on Friday, potentially ending a conflict that has killed and displaced thousands this year. The historic deal was signed under the guidance of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which seeks to boost Western investment in the region's rich mineral reserves.

The ceremony, held at the U.S. Department of State, saw the presence of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. As per the agreement, Rwandan troops will withdraw from eastern Congo within 90 days, alongside the launch of a regional economic framework. Both nations see this initiative as a turning point in resolving long-standing disputes.

The peace agreement, seen as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crisis, reflects efforts to stabilize the region while ensuring investment in critical mineral supply chains. U.S. officials are optimistic about the framework's potential, although challenges remain in convincing all parties to adhere to the terms.

