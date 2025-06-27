Republicans Tackle Trump’s Tax-Cut Deadline Dilemma
Top U.S. Republicans confront a budget shortfall in their tax-cut and spending bill, risking a miss on Trump's July 4 deadline. Revising the bill involves navigating Senate rules and addressing divisive elements like Medicaid cuts. The legislative challenge impacts healthcare, green energy, and immigration policies.
Top U.S. Republicans are facing a significant budget shortfall in their ambitious tax-cut and spending bill, with the potential to miss President Donald Trump's July 4 deadline. A nonpartisan referee has rejected several proposals, putting pivotal aspects of the legislation at risk.
President Trump has acknowledged possible delays, emphasizing the importance of passing the bill without making July 4 an absolute deadline. Key lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, express cautious optimism about meeting timelines amidst looming financial deadlines.
This legislative endeavor, seen as a cornerstone of Trump's second term, faces obstacles including healthcare cuts and immigration policies. Republicans must reconcile the bill's various elements while navigating Senate rules, as they seek to offset $3.7 trillion in tax breaks with corresponding spending cuts.
