Bessent on Fed Chair Speculation
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed rumors of him being considered as a Fed chair replacement. In a CNBC interview, he affirmed his willingness to follow President Trump's directives but expressed satisfaction with his current role, calling it the best job in Washington.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 02:06 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly addressed speculations regarding his potential nomination to replace the Federal Reserve Chair. Speaking on CNBC, Bessent emphasized his readiness to follow the direction of President Donald Trump.
When asked about the media reports hinting at his candidacy for the prestigious position, Bessent stated, "I'll do what the president wants, but I think I have the best job in Washington."
The Secretary's comments suggest a firm contentment with his current responsibilities, despite the swirling rumors that have captivated political circles in Washington.
