Left Menu

Trump's Bold Demand for Fed Chair Resignation

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign, criticizing Powell's performance. Trump suggested lowering interest rates to 1%, describing the Fed chair as 'stupid' while openly voicing his dissatisfaction with the current economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 02:27 IST
Trump's Bold Demand for Fed Chair Resignation
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking move on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump openly called for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to step down from his position.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Powell's economic strategies, Trump did not mince words, condemning the Fed chair's performance as 'lousy' and pushing for a substantial interest rate cut to 1%.

The President's sharp critique has sparked discussions about economic policy direction and the independence of the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025