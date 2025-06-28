Trump's Bold Demand for Fed Chair Resignation

In a striking move on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump openly called for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to step down from his position.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Powell's economic strategies, Trump did not mince words, condemning the Fed chair's performance as 'lousy' and pushing for a substantial interest rate cut to 1%.

The President's sharp critique has sparked discussions about economic policy direction and the independence of the Federal Reserve.

