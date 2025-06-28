U.S.-Brokered Peace Accord Paves Way for Mineral-Rich Region's Prosperity

In a significant development, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a peace agreement on Friday, brokered by the United States. The deal aims to end years of conflict that have resulted in thousands of deaths and displacements.

The agreement, signed during a ceremony in Washington, pledges Rwandan military withdrawal from eastern Congo within three months, and commits both nations to a regional economic integration framework. This peace initiative is expected to draw substantial Western investment into the mineral-rich area.

U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the urgency of the situation, emphasized the strategic benefits the U.S. will gain from Congolese mineral resources as part of the agreement. However, he warned of serious consequences should the involved parties fail to comply with the accord's stipulations.