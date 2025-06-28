Budapest Pride: Defying Bans and Political Tensions
The Budapest Pride march, facing government opposition and police bans, symbolizes the ongoing struggle between Hungary's nationalist government and civil society over LGBTQ+ rights. Despite threats, tens of thousands, including international politicians, plan to attend. The event ignites political discourse ahead of upcoming elections, challenging Prime Minister Viktor Orban's stance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 05:30 IST
Despite a police ban, tens of thousands are expected at Budapest Pride, highlighting tensions between Hungary's nationalist government and civil society over LGBTQ+ rights.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, with recent laws curtailing LGBTQ+ rights, faces criticism as Pride draws attention to threats against democratic freedoms, coinciding with looming elections.
Seventy civil groups back the event, urging authorities to allow it, while city mayor Gergely Karacsony questions the ban's legality, as political figures debate the implications of the event.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inclusive Innovation in Kaliganj: A New Era for By-Elections
Bihar on Brink of Change: Prashant Kishor and Chirag Paswan Gear Up for Assembly Elections
Unified Elections: Haryana Backs 'One Nation, One Election'
Mahagathbandhan's Winnability Focus in Bihar Elections
Ensuring Safe and Transparent Elections in Ludhiana West