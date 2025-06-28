Budapest Pride: Defying Bans and Political Tensions

Despite a police ban, tens of thousands are expected at Budapest Pride, highlighting tensions between Hungary's nationalist government and civil society over LGBTQ+ rights.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, with recent laws curtailing LGBTQ+ rights, faces criticism as Pride draws attention to threats against democratic freedoms, coinciding with looming elections.

Seventy civil groups back the event, urging authorities to allow it, while city mayor Gergely Karacsony questions the ban's legality, as political figures debate the implications of the event.