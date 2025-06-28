Left Menu

Budapest Pride: Defying Bans and Political Tensions

The Budapest Pride march, facing government opposition and police bans, symbolizes the ongoing struggle between Hungary's nationalist government and civil society over LGBTQ+ rights. Despite threats, tens of thousands, including international politicians, plan to attend. The event ignites political discourse ahead of upcoming elections, challenging Prime Minister Viktor Orban's stance.

Despite a police ban, tens of thousands are expected at Budapest Pride, highlighting tensions between Hungary's nationalist government and civil society over LGBTQ+ rights.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, with recent laws curtailing LGBTQ+ rights, faces criticism as Pride draws attention to threats against democratic freedoms, coinciding with looming elections.

Seventy civil groups back the event, urging authorities to allow it, while city mayor Gergely Karacsony questions the ban's legality, as political figures debate the implications of the event.

