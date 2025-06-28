Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Prosecutor Amid Martial Law Probe

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol answered a summons on Saturday amidst a heated investigation into his involvement in a failed martial law bid last December. The inquiry, led by a special prosecutor, has intensified, casting a spotlight on Yoon's actions.

Amidst media scrutiny, Yoon's legal team decried the summons as a violation of his rights and a method of public humiliation. Despite the protests, Yoon complied with the investigation, vowing to reveal the truth and labeling the inquiry as "politically motivated" and riddled with inaccuracies.

The investigation, initiated in June with a formidable team of over 200 prosecutors and investigators, has escalated tension in a nation that values its democratic principles. Yoon, once a top prosecutor himself and later impeached president, is on trial for the martial law declaration, a move that shook South Korea's democratic foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)