Uddhav Thackeray's Battle Against Hindi in Schools

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has urged party supporters to burn a government resolution on making Hindi the third language in state schools. This act of protest is scheduled for June 29, just before the Maharashtra legislature's Monsoon Session begins, to oppose the three-language policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 08:13 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a defiant move against the state government, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has called on his party's ranks to burn a government resolution that proposes Hindi as the third language in Maharashtra's state schools. This demonstration is timed for June 29.

Party vibhag pramukh, Santosh Shinde, confirmed that Thackeray would attend the event in south Mumbai, where the resolution copies will be set alight.

The Maharashtra government's June 17 resolution aims to make Hindi the optional third language for students in English and Marathi medium schools. However, the Sena (UBT) remains firm in its opposition to this three-language policy and the perceived imposition of Hindi.

