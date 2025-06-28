Uddhav Thackeray's Battle Against Hindi in Schools

In a defiant move against the state government, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has called on his party's ranks to burn a government resolution that proposes Hindi as the third language in Maharashtra's state schools. This demonstration is timed for June 29.

Party vibhag pramukh, Santosh Shinde, confirmed that Thackeray would attend the event in south Mumbai, where the resolution copies will be set alight.

The Maharashtra government's June 17 resolution aims to make Hindi the optional third language for students in English and Marathi medium schools. However, the Sena (UBT) remains firm in its opposition to this three-language policy and the perceived imposition of Hindi.