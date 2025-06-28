New Arrests in Nadia Bomb Blast Tragedy
Four suspects, including two prime accused, have been arrested in connection with the bomb explosion that killed 13-year-old Tamanna Khatun in Nadia, West Bengal. The explosion occurred during a Trinamool Congress rally. The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and previous arrests have already been made.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, police in West Bengal have arrested four more individuals, including two central suspects, linked to the tragic bomb explosion that claimed the life of a young girl in Nadia's Kaliganj area, as reported by a senior officer on Saturday.
The suspects, Rahibul Sheikh and Nabab Sheikh, were apprehended from Berhampore, while raids in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman, led to the detainment of two others on Friday night, according to the officer.
Named in the FIR for the Kaliganj blast, these individuals face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rioting and culpable homicide. This tragic event unfolded amid a political rally, leaving the community in shock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Crackdown on Cross-Border Smuggling: Major Arrests and Seizures
Tragedy in Dominican Republic: Nightclub Collapse Arrests
CBI Arrests Key Player in Cyber Fraud Share Scam: Operation Chakra-V
Inclusive Innovation in Kaliganj: A New Era for By-Elections
Trinamool Congress Demands Unbiased Probe Into Air India Tragedy