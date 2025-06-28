Allegations of Caste Hate: FIR Against Congress Leader Jitu Patwari
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari faces charges of spreading caste hatred. An FIR has been filed against him, alleging he coerced a man to falsely claim he was fed faeces. Patwari accuses the ruling party of suppressing victim voices, while police allege disruption of societal peace.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari is embroiled in controversy after an FIR was lodged against him in Ashok Nagar district. The charges accuse him of spreading caste hatred by allegedly coercing a man into making false claims of being fed faeces during an assault.
The complainant, originally alleging violence linked to a ration slip dispute, retracted his statement, claiming it was false. Police have accused Patwari of attempting to incite social discord through social media. Patwari argues that the FIR reflects the ruling party's efforts to silence dissenting voices.
Patwari sees the case as part of a greater conspiracy to undermine opposition figures. He criticizes the state government for exerting pressure, pointing to the complainant's retraction as evidence of manipulation. The incident highlights tensions between political entities amidst claims of power misuse.
