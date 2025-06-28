Venice Extravaganza: Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Dazzles Amid Protests

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and journalist Lauren Sanchez recently tied the knot in Venice with a lavish ceremony and celebration. The three-day event, reportedly costing $50 million, featured performances by Lady Gaga and Elton John, captivating a guest list of prominent celebrities from various industries.

The wedding drew both admiration and criticism. While city officials and businesses touted the celebration as an economic boon, activists decried it as emblematic of the growing disparity between the ultra-rich and ordinary citizens. Protests organized by the 'No Space for Bezos' movement highlighted discontent over tax practices and social inequality.

Venice's mayor expressed support for the event, emphasizing the city's historic openness to commerce and relations. The wedding underscores ongoing tensions between wealth and social equity, a narrative played out against the backdrop of the iconic city of Venice.

(With inputs from agencies.)