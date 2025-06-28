Left Menu

BJP MP Patra Accuses TMC of 'State-Sponsored' Kolkata Gang-Rape

BJP MP Sambit Patra criticizes West Bengal's government and TMC over a gang-rape incident in Kolkata, alleging it has political ties. Patra demands Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation while a BJP committee investigates. Kolkata Police have arrested key suspects in relation to the incident.

BJP Member of Parliament Sambit Patra has issued a scathing criticism of the West Bengal government, particularly targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC), over an alleged gang-rape incident in Kolkata. During a press conference on Saturday, Patra questioned the prevailing insensitivity and cruelty toward women in a state led by a woman Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Patra asserted that the incident, which reportedly took place at the South Calcutta Law College, is 'state-sponsored', given the alleged involvement of the TMC's student wing's former secretary, Manoj Mishra. The BJP MP stressed the political angle of the crime and criticized TMC leaders' connections to the accused assailants. He also targeted TMC's Kalyan Banerjee for downplaying the severity of the crime.

In response to the incident, BJP President JP Nadda has established an investigative committee consisting of former Union Ministers and current MPs, who will visit the crime scene and report their findings. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have made multiple arrests, including the guard of the college where the crime allegedly took place.

