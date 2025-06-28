In a fiery address, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of actively supporting separatism within Russia's borders. The comments were made during a meeting with reporters in Minsk, emphasizing the geopolitical tensions that have been brewing in the region.

Putin alleged that Western nations have turned a blind eye to terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State, as long as their activities were perceived to be detrimental to Russia. His remarks suggest mounting frustration over what he perceives as a double standard by the West.

The statements come against the backdrop of ongoing disputes with Western powers over Russia's actions in Ukraine, notably highlighting the complexities of international relations in the area.