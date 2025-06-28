Political Outcry Erupts in Kolkata After Another Alarming Gangrape Case

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee openly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, over a new gangrape case in Kolkata, asserting that law and order in the state have severely declined. Chatterjee described the incident as disgraceful and reminiscent of last year's RG Kar case.

She accused the Trinamool Congress government of exploiting such incidents for political gain while ignoring women's safety. In a recent arrest, Kolkata Police detained the guard of South Calcutta Law College where the alleged crime occurred.

Police disclosed the guard, Pinaki Banerjee, aged 55, was apprehended alongside three others accused in the case. The incident prompted a swift reaction from the National Commission for Women, which urged urgent action and comprehensive support for the victim.