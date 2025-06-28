Political Outcry Erupts in Kolkata After Another Alarming Gangrape Case
BJP leader Locket Chatterjee criticizes West Bengal's Mamta Banerjee amidst another gangrape incident. Chatterjee condemns the state's law and order situation and accuses the TMC of political maneuvering. Arrests have been made, and the NCW demands a thorough investigation and support for the victim.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee openly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, over a new gangrape case in Kolkata, asserting that law and order in the state have severely declined. Chatterjee described the incident as disgraceful and reminiscent of last year's RG Kar case.
She accused the Trinamool Congress government of exploiting such incidents for political gain while ignoring women's safety. In a recent arrest, Kolkata Police detained the guard of South Calcutta Law College where the alleged crime occurred.
Police disclosed the guard, Pinaki Banerjee, aged 55, was apprehended alongside three others accused in the case. The incident prompted a swift reaction from the National Commission for Women, which urged urgent action and comprehensive support for the victim.
