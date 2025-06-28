Left Menu

Political Outcry Erupts in Kolkata After Another Alarming Gangrape Case

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee criticizes West Bengal's Mamta Banerjee amidst another gangrape incident. Chatterjee condemns the state's law and order situation and accuses the TMC of political maneuvering. Arrests have been made, and the NCW demands a thorough investigation and support for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:12 IST
Political Outcry Erupts in Kolkata After Another Alarming Gangrape Case
BJP Leader Locket Chatterjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Locket Chatterjee openly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, over a new gangrape case in Kolkata, asserting that law and order in the state have severely declined. Chatterjee described the incident as disgraceful and reminiscent of last year's RG Kar case.

She accused the Trinamool Congress government of exploiting such incidents for political gain while ignoring women's safety. In a recent arrest, Kolkata Police detained the guard of South Calcutta Law College where the alleged crime occurred.

Police disclosed the guard, Pinaki Banerjee, aged 55, was apprehended alongside three others accused in the case. The incident prompted a swift reaction from the National Commission for Women, which urged urgent action and comprehensive support for the victim.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025