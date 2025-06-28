Clash at City Corporation: BJP Protest Against CPI(M) Turns Violent

A protest led by BJP councillors at the City Corporation headquarters in the city turned violent on Saturday, with participants alleging corruption by the CPI(M)-led administration.

The councillors accused the ruling panel of misappropriating funds, particularly in the acquisition of laptops for students and festival provisions. Despite police barricades and water cannons, the protesters, which included women, continued their aggressive stance.

CPI(M) sources countered the allegations, suggesting the protest was a diversion from corruption accusations facing the BJP councillors. The face-off left tensions high within the City Corporation premises.

