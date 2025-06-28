Left Menu

Clash at City Corporation: BJP Protest Against CPI(M) Turns Violent

A protest by opposition BJP councillors at the City Corporation against alleged corruption by the CPI(M)-led administration escalated to violence. The councillors accused the administration of corruption relating to laptop purchases and festival arrangements, while CPI(M) claimed the protest deflected attention from BJP's own corruption accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest led by BJP councillors at the City Corporation headquarters in the city turned violent on Saturday, with participants alleging corruption by the CPI(M)-led administration.

The councillors accused the ruling panel of misappropriating funds, particularly in the acquisition of laptops for students and festival provisions. Despite police barricades and water cannons, the protesters, which included women, continued their aggressive stance.

CPI(M) sources countered the allegations, suggesting the protest was a diversion from corruption accusations facing the BJP councillors. The face-off left tensions high within the City Corporation premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

