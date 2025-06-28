Left Menu

Tens of Thousands Mourn as Iran Bids Farewell to 'Martyrs of Power'

Large crowds gathered in Tehran for the funeral of military leaders and civilians killed in the recent conflict with Israel. The event commemorated 60 individuals, including 16 scientists and 10 senior commanders. The procession was marked by mass prayers, appearances by senior officials, and displays of national solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of mourners filled the streets of Tehran, clad in black, to bid farewell to high-ranking military leaders, nuclear scientists, and civilians who perished during this month's aerial conflict with Israel.

The funeral procession, known as the 'procession of the Martyrs of Power,' memorialized 60 individuals, including 16 scientists and 10 senior commanders. Among those honored were Major General Mohammad Bagheri, General Hossein Salami, and General Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Their remains were brought into Azadi Square, accompanied by the waving of national flags and the scattering of rose petals by the crowd.

Prominent attendees included President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ali Shamkhani, an advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi commended the nation's resilience in the face of adversaries. Despite the tragic losses, Iran declared a stalwart defiance against Israeli and U.S. actions during the conflict.

