Turmoil in Thailand: Protests Surge Against PM Shinawatra

In Bangkok, thousands protested on Saturday demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The demonstrations were in response to a border dispute with Cambodia and criticism of military actions. Protestors voiced concerns over economic instability and potential military coups threatening Thailand's fragile coalition government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Bangkok over the weekend, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra amid escalating political unrest in Thailand.

The protests erupted in the wake of a heated territorial dispute with Cambodia and amid criticism over Shinawatra's handling of the military's significant influence. Participants expressed dissatisfaction with the country's economic instability, urging coalition partners to withdraw support ahead of a possible no-confidence vote.

Protest leader Parnthep Pourpongpan and others criticized the prime minister, citing influence from both Hun Sen and her family's deep political ties. The turmoil is poised to affect economic recovery, with calls for government transparency and accountability growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

