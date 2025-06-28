Controversial Expulsion: BJP's Suresh Rathore Faces Six-Year Ouster

Suresh Rathore, a former BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jwalapur constituency, has been expelled from the party for six years. His ousting comes in the wake of a viral video that ignited controversy, revealing Rathore introducing an actress as his second wife without divorcing his first.

The video created waves on social media, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to demand an explanation from Rathore. The incident has put the party in a difficult position, as it contradicts the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code in the state, which prohibits polygamy.

The state BJP president, through a letter signed by general secretary Rajendra Bisht, stated that Rathore's actions defied party principles and societal norms, justifying the six-year expulsion. The BJP leadership remains unsatisfied with Rathore's clarification, reinforcing the decision to uphold party discipline.

