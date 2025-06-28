Left Menu

Uttarakhand BJP to Elect New State President by July 1

The Uttarakhand BJP is set to elect a new state president by July 1. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has been designated as the central election officer to oversee the process. The current post is held by Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt. The announcement is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:41 IST
Uttarakhand BJP to Elect New State President by July 1
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand will appoint a new state president by July 1, as confirmed by the party's state election officer, Khajan Das. The central leadership has tasked Union Minister Harsh Malhotra with the responsibility of overseeing the selection process as the central election officer.

Mahendra Bhatt, currently the Rajya Sabha MP, holds the position of state party chief at present. Harsh Malhotra's role will also include managing the selection process for the members of the party's National Council. Malhotra, the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, was appointed by the central leadership, reflecting the party's emphasis on orderly organizational proceedings.

With the appointment of Malhotra, the dates for nominations and subsequent processes related to the election of the new state party president will be disclosed soon, according to Khajan Das. The party is ensuring a structured approach to elect its new leadership in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025