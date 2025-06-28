Uttarakhand BJP to Elect New State President by July 1

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand will appoint a new state president by July 1, as confirmed by the party's state election officer, Khajan Das. The central leadership has tasked Union Minister Harsh Malhotra with the responsibility of overseeing the selection process as the central election officer.

Mahendra Bhatt, currently the Rajya Sabha MP, holds the position of state party chief at present. Harsh Malhotra's role will also include managing the selection process for the members of the party's National Council. Malhotra, the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, was appointed by the central leadership, reflecting the party's emphasis on orderly organizational proceedings.

With the appointment of Malhotra, the dates for nominations and subsequent processes related to the election of the new state party president will be disclosed soon, according to Khajan Das. The party is ensuring a structured approach to elect its new leadership in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)