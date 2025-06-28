Protest Waves Transform Hungary's Pride Ban Into Broader Demonstration
Tens of thousands in Hungary's capital gathered in a banned LGBTQ+ rights rally, which evolved into a massive demonstration against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government. The event was also a spotlight on democratic freedoms as prominent figures and organizations, nationally and internationally, voiced support, challenging restrictive laws.
In Budapest, tens of thousands rallied against government restrictions during a banned LGBTQ+ rights march. The event, initially planned as a celebration, morphed into a powerful protest against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist policies.
Event participants, including many waving rainbow flags, challenged Orban's enacted legislation, which permits bans on Pride marches under the guise of child protection. Critics argue that these measures are veiled attempts to stifle democratic rights.
Despite threats of legal repercussions, support came from various global entities. Amidst mounting domestic challenges, Orban's government leverages such topics to rally its base ahead of national elections.
