India's Ascendance: From Aid Recipient to Global Solution Partner

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted India's transformation from a nation in need to a key player in addressing worldwide issues. He spoke about India's rise in diverse sectors at a youth mock parliament, emphasizing the role of such events in understanding and contributing to democracy.

Updated: 28-06-2025 20:55 IST
In a bold assertion of India's evolving role on the global stage, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that India is no longer a nation requesting assistance from the rest of the world. Instead, India has become a pivotal partner in addressing international challenges, Saini stated on Saturday.

Speaking at a youth mock parliament event in Gurugram, the chief minister highlighted India's emergence as a global leader across various sectors, including defense, digital technology, startups, green energy, and space technology, among others. Saini underscored the importance of these developments in positioning India as a formidable force in global geopolitics.

Saini emphasized the significance of mock parliaments, describing them as celebrations of democracy and essential platforms for budding policymakers. He encouraged participants to delve deeply into pressing national issues and become proactive in raising awareness and seeking solutions, thus embodying the democratic ethos that makes India unique.

