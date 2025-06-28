India's Firm Stance: A New Era in Counter-Terrorism

Defence Secretary R K Singh declared a shift in India's counter-terrorism approach, signaling the end of the long-standing policy of forbearance. Instead, India will now strategically decide when and where to retaliate against terrorists, underscoring a new assertive stance.

During a recent event, Singh criticized Pakistan for treating terrorists as assets, highlighting their presence at funerals of those targeted during Operation Sindoor. This operation, launched in retaliation for an attack in Pahalgam, resulted in significant damage to terror infrastructures and loss of terrorist lives.

Singh assured that India's response would be swift and unpredictable, undeterred by the nuclear threats. Under Prime Minister Modi, the country's policy now emphasizes zero tolerance, targeting not only foot soldiers but also terror leaders.